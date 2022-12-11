Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fifth weekend, earning an additional $11.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Violent Night with $8.7 million, followed by Strange World at No. 3 with $3.6 million, The Menu at No. 4 with $2.7 million and Devotion at No. 5 with $2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Black Adam at No. 6 with $1.34 million, The Fabelmans at No. 7 with $1.2 million, I Heard the Bells at No. 8 with $750,000, Spoiler Alert at No. 9 with $700,000 and Ticket to Paradise at No. 10 with $600,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned a total of about $33 million, compared to last week's highest performers, which raked in about $49 million.