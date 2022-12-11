'Banshees of Inisherin' wins big at New York Film Critics Online Awards
UPI News Service, 12/11/2022
The Banshees of Inisherin -- a black comedy about a soured friendship, set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.
