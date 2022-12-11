The Banshees of Inisherin -- a black comedy about a soured friendship, set on a small island off the coast of Ireland in 1928 -- was named the Best Picture of 2022 by the New York Film Critics Online Sunday.

The movie also earned the honors for Best Actor for Colin Farrell , Best Supporting Actor for Brendan Gleeson and for Best Screenplay for Martin McDonagh

The trio previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed 2008 film, In Bruges.

McDonagh, who also helmed Banshees, shared the Best Director prize with Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who made Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Everything star Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress prize and the Best Supporting Actress title went to Hong Chau for The Whale.

Austin Butler was named Breakthrough Performer of the Year for his portrayal of the titular rock 'n' roll legend in Elvis. The biopic also won the Best Use of Music accolade.

Charlotte Wells was recognized as Best Debut Director for Aftersun.

The stars of Glass Onion were lauded as Best Ensemble Cast, EO was voted Best Foreign Language Feature and All the Beauty and the Bloodshed was deemed Best Documentary.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes won the Best Animated Feature award and Nope won for Best Cinematography.

The group's Top 10 movies of 2022 in alphabetical order are:

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century)

Babylon (Paramount)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

The Fabelmans (Universal)

RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

She Said (Universal)

Tar (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Women Talking (United Artists)