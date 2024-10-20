Cher, Mary J. Blige and Ozzy Osbourne were among the artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday night.

Also honored at the event were the Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

Among the presenters and the performers were Busta Rhymes, Chuck D, Dr. Dre, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, James Taylor, Jelly Roll, Julia Roberts, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Lucky Daye, Mac McAnally, Method Man, Roger Daltrey, Sammy Hagar, Slash and The Roots.

The star-studded event took place at Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland.

It streamed live on Disney+.