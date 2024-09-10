But it appears Charity and Dotun are now pushing back their wedding timeline.
"Honestly, we have taken a pause on it. I can say that and I'm totally fine announcing that," Charity, 28, toldUs Weekly of the wedding planning process in a joint interview with fellow The Bachelor alum Kat Izzo.
"I feel like people ask all the time, 'How's wedding planning? Or where are [you] at?'"
But Charity explained, "For me, I got in this space where I just felt this constant pressure of, like, 'I need to check off something every month or every week.' And it got to the point where I'm like, 'I don't want to do that right now.'"
Charity told the magazine that she's "still just easing into life and normalcy again" after a whirlwind experience on The Bachelor's 27th season, The Bachelorette's 20th season, and Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season.
"So I think we're just taking a pause for now. Obviously, we're still getting married," Charity confirmed.
Charity assured Us, however, that her relationship with Dotun is going well and they're "just taking a moment" and "taking a beat."
Charity and Dotun have also discussed quite a bit about their dream wedding with each other already.
Charity gushed about how Dotun, 30, "is so vocal about it," which she is a quality she loves about him.
"He literally just wants a good reception -- [good music] and the cake. I don't think I can share it with you guys, but [he's focused on] the flavor and the aesthetic. But I'm definitely going to have more say over the aesthetic," Charity said.
Charity said Dotun's interest in their big day "makes it fun" for her and for the both of them.
"It's also less pressure for me, I should say," she noted.
In terms of Charity's wedding dress, she will be donning two looks on her big day.
"I came into Bridal Fashion Week having this idea of, 'Oh, these are the types of dresses that I wanted.' But I'm telling you: everything changes the moment you put it on," Charity shared with the magazine.
"My entire [mindset] of where I thought it was going to be is totally different [now]. So it's exciting in a way, but I think also it allows me more freedom now to get creative. One of my dresses is going to be custom, which is super fun! [I love] having the creativity to plan that out."
Charity said she had a vision board on Pinterest for her wedding day but she ended up going in a different direction with the dress.
The Bachelorette alum explained to her followers in a February Q&A session via Instagram Stories that she and Dotun were taking their time with the planning process because wanting to have two ceremonies in different countries is a challenge.
"I personally do not want to plan a wedding in a rush of 5 months. I choose peace and not stress (which I will experience regardless cause it's wedding planning)," Charity explained at the time.
Charity admitted that she wanted to slow down after appearing on three reality TV shows in a row.
"I went from one TV show to another and Dotun and I are just now settling into normalcy and getting our bearings, which we are loving every second of it," Charity shared.
"This is a normal time frame. I want to enjoy and live out our engagement and it'll be here before you know it, as we have already started planning."
Charity and Dotun, in the meantime, are doing everything they can to stay a strong couple. For example, Charity revealed in November that they were in therapy together.
"[Dotun] is well onboard [with our sessions]. I don't want to toot my own horn, but they, like, our therapist is personally, like, really proud of us because we don't really have, like, problems," Charity explained to Life & Style late last year.
"It's just, like, we're doing things to be proactive, to, like, stay ahead of, like, I guess something going wrong in the in the future."