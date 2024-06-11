Chaka Khan takes the stage in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 71-year-old singer, known as the "Queen of Funk," performed her hits during the intimate concert, released Tuesday.

Khan performed the songs "Tell Me Something Good," "What Cha' Gonna Do for Me," "Stay," "Sweet Thing," "Through the Fire," "Ain't Nobody" and "I'm Every Woman."

The recording artist was joined by musicians Melvin Davis, Jesse Milliner, Rob Bacon, Euro Zambrano and Jay Williams, along with vocalists Audrey Wheeler-Downing, Tiffany Smith and Trina Broussard.

Khan is a 10-time Grammy winner who came to fame in the 1970s as the lead singer of the funk band Rufus. She launched her solo career in 1978 with her self-titled debut album, which included "I'm Every Woman."

Khan's most recent album, Hello Happiness, was released in 2019. She has since released the single "Woman Like Me" and joined Sia on the song "Immortal Queen."

The singer performed over the weekend at Cambridge Club Festival in the United Kingdom.

NPR will release a series of Tiny Desk concerts from Black women artists in June to mark Black Music Month. Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems kicked off the series last week.