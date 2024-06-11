Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his third wife, Firerose.

People reported Tuesday that Cyrus, 62, filed for divorce from Firerose, a singer born Johanna Rose Hodges, in May after seven months of marriage.

Cyrus, a country music singer and actor, cited irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reason for the split. He listed his date of separation from Firerose, 37, as May 22.

In addition, Cyrus is seeking an annulment on the grounds of fraud.

TMZ said Cyrus gave Firerose a deadline of May 24 to vacate their house and agreed to pay her $5,000 per month to obtain suitable housing for the following 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized.

Cyrus and Firerose married at an intimate wedding in October 2023.

Cyrus was previously married to Cindy Smith and Tish Cyrus. He has three children, Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Braison Cyrus, with Tish Cyrus and also adopted her two children, Brandi and Trace. In addition, Cyrus has a son, Christopher, with a previous partner.