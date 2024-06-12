Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.They include:-- John Augustus Roebling, designer of the Brooklyn Bridge, in 1806-- Artist Egon Schiele in 1890-- Artist\/writer Djuna Barnes in 1892-- Entrepreneur David Rockefeller in 1915-- Cartoonist Dave Berg in 1920-- U.S. President George H.W. Bush in 1924-- Musician Vic Damone in 1928-- Anne Frank, whose diary told of hiding from the Nazis in occupied Holland, in 1929-- Actor\/musician Jim Nabors in 1930-- Musician Chick Corea in 1941-- Sportscaster Marv Albert in 1941 (age 83)-- Actor Sonia Manzano in 1950 (age 74)-- Musician Bun E. Carlos (Cheap Trick) in 1950 (age 74)-- Actor Timothy Busfield in 1957 (age 67)-- Musician Meredith Brooks in 1958 (age 66)-- Musician John Linnell (They Might Be Giants) in 1959 (age 65)-- Comedian Scott Thompson in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Rick Hoffman in 1970 (age 54)-- Actor Jason Mewes in 1974 (age 50)-- Actor Timothy Simons in 1978 (age 46)-- Musician Robyn, born Robin Miriam Carlsson, in 1979 (age 45)-- Model Adriana Lima in 1981 (age 43)-- Musician John Gourley (Portugal. The Man) in 1981 (age 43)-- Software developer Blake Ross in 1985 (age 39)-- Actor Dave Franco in 1985 (age 39)