Netflix announced the cover song list for Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 on Tuesday. The second half of the season premieres Thursday.

Bridgerton covers modern pop songs with string quartets. The season will also feature the show's first original song, "All I Want," performed by Tori Kelly

Part 2 features string versions of "POV" by Ariana Grande in Episode 5, "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons and "Confident" by Demi Lovato in Episode 6, "Yellow" by Coldplay and "You Belong With Me" by Taylor Swift in Episode 7, and "Lights" by Ellie Goulding and "All I Want" in the season finale.

Part 1 included BTS, Billie Eilish, Nick Jonas and Swift's duet with Lana Del Rey. Part 1 premiered May 16.

UPI reviewed Part 1 and praised its focus on Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) while exploring interesting subplots with the ensemble.