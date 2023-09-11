Carrie Underwood takes to the stage in her new Sunday Night Football opening.

The 40-year-old country music singer performed a new version of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night," her play on Joan Jett 's "I Hate Myself for Loving You," in the intro Sunday ahead of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants football game.

The opening begins with Underwood being lowered down to the stage while wearing a black sequin one-legged jumpsuit. The singer performs the anthem for a cheering crowd as clips of the Cowboys and Giants play.

At one point in the performance, Underwood surprised fans by performing a solo on the drums.

Underwood filmed the opening at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, where she will kick off her Reflection residency show Sept. 22.

Underwood has performed the Sunday Night Football opening for the past 11 seasons.

The singer released her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, in June 2022, and will release a deluxe version of the album Sept. 22.

Underwood is nominated at the Country Music Association Awards, which will take place in November.