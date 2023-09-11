The Masked Singer kicked off its 10th season Sunday by unveiling a singer and former Disney Channel star.

The singing competition series, which features celebrity contestants in elaborate costumes, unmasked singer and actress Demi Lovato as the guest contestant Anonymouse.

Lovato, 31, came to fame in Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies and Sonny with a Chance series and released their debut album, Don't Forget, in 2008.

The singer has since released seven more albums and several hit singles, including "Confident," "Cool for the Summer" and "Sorry Not Sorry."

Lovato performed the Heart song "What About Love" during The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere.

"You're one of those legends," McCarthy told Lovato.

"You are one of the great voices and talents of any generation," Thicke added.

Lovato will perform Tuesday at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer will release Revamped, an album featuring rock versions of her previously released songs, on Friday.