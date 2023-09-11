RuPaul's Drag Race UK is introducing its Season 5 cast.
The drag reality competition series will feature 10 contestants in the new season, which premieres on WOW Presents Plus in the fall.
Alexis Saint-Pete, Banskie, Cara Melle, DeDeLicious, Ginger Johnson, Kate Butch, Michael Marouli, Miss Naomi Carter, Tomara Thomas and Vicki Vivacious will compete in a variety of challenges and runways in the hopes of being named the next UK Drag Superstar.
DeDeLicious is the drag sister of Drag Race UK Season 3 winner Krystal Versace, while Banksie is the drag sister of Season 4 runner-up Cheddar Gorgeous.
