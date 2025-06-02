Samantha Sloyan and Summer Howell will officially star in Prime Video's Carrie series based on Stephen King's novel.

Based on the Stephen King novel, the TV adaptation hails from the Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan.

Sloyan (The Life of Chuck) and Howell (Curse of Chucky) will portray controlling mother Margaret White and her daughter Carrie, a bullied teen with telekinetic powers, respectively.

Other cast members include Matthew Lillard, Alison Thornton, Thalia Dudek, Siena Agudong, Amber Midthunder, Josie Totah, Aruthur Conti and Joel Oulette.

Carrie was previously portrayed by Sissy Spacek and Chloe Grace Moretz in 1976 and 2013 film adaptations, respectively.

The Prime Video series is penned by Flanagan.