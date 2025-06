Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, in 1808

-- Automaker Ransom Olds in 1864

-- British King George V in 1865

-- Dancer/musician Josephine Baker in 1906

-- Actor Tony Curtis in 1925

-- Poet Allen Ginsberg in 1926

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Writer Larry McMurtry in 1936

-- Musician Curtis Mayfield in 1942

-- Actor Penelope Wilton in 1946 (age 79)

-- Musician Deniece Williams in 1951 (age 74)

-- Former U.S. first lady Jill Biden in 1951 (age 74)

-- Actor Scott Valentine in 1958 (age 67)

-- Musician Kerry King (Slayer) in 1964 (age 61)

-- Actor James Purefoy in 1964 (age 61)

-- Musician Mike Gordon (Phish) in 1965 (age 60)

-- Journalist/TV anchor Anderson Cooper in 1967 (age 58)

-- Writer John Hodgman in 1971 (age 54)

-- Actor Hong Chau in 1979 (age 46)

-- Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in 1980 (age 45)

-- Tennis legend Rafael Nadal in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Josh Segarra in 1986 (age 39)

-- Actor Lalaine Dupree in 1987 (age 38)

-- Actor Imogen Poots in 1989 (age 36)

-- Actor Anne Winters in 1994 (age 31)

-- Actor Louis Partridge in 2003 (age 22)