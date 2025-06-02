Jack Wagner, an actor known for General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful and When Calls the Heart, has married singer-songwriter Michelle Wolf.

Wolf shared the news Saturday on her private Instagram account, according to reports from People and Us Weekly Monday.

"We did it!!!!!! MARRIED in front of our little family!! #MrAndMrs," Wolf captioned photos from the wedding.

Wagner and Wolf have been together since 2021, People reported.

Wagner and his ex-wife Kristina Wagner split in 2006. The pair had two children together -- Peter and Harrison, who died in 2022.

Jack also has a daughter, Kerry.

Wolf's daughter, Ornella, attended the nuptials, per Us Weekly.

Wagner portrays Nick Marone on The Bold and The Beautiful and will reprise the role beginning June 13.

The actor is also known for playing Frisco Jones on General Hospital, Dr. Peter Burns on Melrose Place and Bill Avery on When Calls the Heart.