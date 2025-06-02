The CW Network announced sports drama All American will return for an eighth and final season in 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The broadcaster announced Monday that the series, from executive producer and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, will air its final 13-episode season next year.

"All American is one of the greatest CW shows of all time and we are honored to bring it back for one final season to give fans a chance to say a meaningful goodbye to these inspiring characters and this incredible world," Brad Schwartz, president of The CW Network, said in a news release. "The series took bold new steps in Season 7, adding exciting new characters to the ones we already love, and viewers truly embraced it all."

The series is the network's top prime time performer among the 18-49 and 25-54 demographics, and is the most-watched show on The CW app, the network said.

"My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped bring All American to life and kept it going for its historic run. It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season," Carroll said.