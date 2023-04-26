Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'Just Like That' S2 trailer
UPI News Service, 04/26/2023
Sarah Jessica Parker's newly widowed character Carrie Bradshaw reunites with old flame Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, in the first trailer for Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That.
Released Wednesday, the 90-second preview shows Carrie dining and dishing with friends old and new, trying to move on from the Season 1 death of her husband Mr. Big (Chris Noth).
"Life's too short not to try something new," Carrie says in the clip. "And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe not everything."
Carrie starts walking up the stairs to her brownstone after an evening out in New York City when a taxi cab pulls up and Aidan gets out.
