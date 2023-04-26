Sarah Jessica Parker's newly widowed character Carrie Bradshaw reunites with old flame Aidan Shaw, played by John Corbett, in the first trailer for Season 2 of the Sex and the City sequel series, And Just Like That.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released Wednesday, the 90-second preview shows Carrie dining and dishing with friends old and new, trying to move on from the Season 1 death of her husband Mr. Big ( Chris Noth ).

"Life's too short not to try something new," Carrie says in the clip. "And just like that, I realized some things are better left in the past. But maybe not everything."

Carrie starts walking up the stairs to her brownstone after an evening out in New York City when a taxi cab pulls up and Aidan gets out.

Season 2 is set to premiere in June. It will co-star Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, Sara Rami­rez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang and Alexa Swinton.