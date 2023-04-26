'General Hospital' leads Daytime Emmys field with 19 nods
UPI News Service, 04/26/2023
Soap operas General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless led the field with 19, 14 and 11 nods respectively when the nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning.
The shows will compete with Days of Our Lives, which earned 11 nominations, and The Bay, with three nods, in the top scripted category of Best Daytime Drama.
Also up for 11 prizes is The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will compete with the seven-times-nominated The Drew Barrymore Show in the Best Daytime Talk Series and Best Daytime Talk Series Host races.
Also nominated in the talk show categories are The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda and Jenna.
