Soap operas General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless led the field with 19, 14 and 11 nods respectively when the nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday morning.

The shows will compete with Days of Our Lives, which earned 11 nominations, and The Bay, with three nods, in the top scripted category of Best Daytime Drama.

Also up for 11 prizes is The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will compete with the seven-times-nominated The Drew Barrymore Show in the Best Daytime Talk Series and Best Daytime Talk Series Host races.

Also nominated in the talk show categories are The Jennifer Hudson Show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, and Today with Hoda and Jenna.

The other nominees in the host categories are Tamron Hall, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, and Sherri Shepherd.

Vying for Best Culinary Series are Family Dinner, Jose Andres and Family, Martha Cooks, Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, and Selena + Chef.

In the running for Best Legel/Courtroom Series are Caught in Providence, Hot Bench, Judge Steve Harvey, Judy Justice and The People's Court.

The full list of nominees may be viewed on The Emmys website.

The winners will be announced at a gala to be broadcast on CBS June 16.