Turner Classic Movies announced Wednesday that the network has scheduled tributes to Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday, in July. Belafonte tributes will air on July 10 and July 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belafonte was 96 when he died of congestive heart failure. Belafonte used his platform as a calypso performer to promote the Civil Rights movement with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the '50s and '60s.

Belafonte's daughter, Shari Belafonte, will introduce the 1959 film Odds Against Tomorrow on July 10 at 8 p.m. EDT. TCM will air Carmen Jones at 8 p.m. EDT and The World, the Flesh and The Devil at 10 p.m. July 22.

Bright Road also plays July 16.

Carmen Jones casts African-American stars Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge in an adaptation of the opera. The World stars Belafonte, Mel Ferrer and Inger Stevens as the last people alive after a nuclear war.