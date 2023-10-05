Carly Pearce took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 33-year-old country music singer performed her song "Country Music Made Me Do It" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night show.

"Country Music Made Me Do It" celebrates Pearce's relationship with country music and the impact it has had on her life. She previously described the song as "the essence" of her next chapter.

Pearce released "Country Music Made Me Do It" in August.

Her performance on The Tonight Show comes ahead of her Country Music Made Me Do It tour, which kicks off Thursday in New York City. The tour concludes Nov. 18 in Detroit.

Pearce shared behind-the-scenes photos from The Tonight Show on Instagram.

"It was SO fun to be back at @fallontonight! What a great way to kick off the Country Music Made Me Do It Tour!" she captioned the post.

"Country Music Made Me Do It" is Pearce's second single of 2023, following "We Don't Fight Anymore" featuring Chris Stapleton, released in June.