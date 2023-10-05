Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Masters of the Air.

The streaming service shared first-look photos for the war drama Thursday.

Masters of the Air reunites Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, who previously collaborated on Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

The new show is based on the Donald L. Miller book, which recounts the true story of an American bomber group in World War II.

Austin Butler (Elvis), Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Barry Keoghan, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa star.

"Masters of the Air is a salute to the brave men of the 8th Air Force, who, through through courage and brotherhood, helped defeat Nazi Germany in World War II," Goetzman said in a press release. "Tom and Steven have always wanted to visualize cinematically what our author Don Miller has called, this 'singular event in the history of warfare.' We're thrilled that Apple TV+ has given us the opportunity to combine the efforts of so many talented people, on-screen and behind the camera, to tell this important story."

Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group, known as the "Bloody Hundreth," as they "conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air."

The series is written by John Orloff, who also executive produces with Spielberg, Hanks and Goetzman.

Masters of the Air will have a two-episode premiere Jan. 26, 2024, on Apple TV+.