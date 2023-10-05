FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Bad Bunny will perform a worldwide TV premiere of a new song.
Other performers include El Alfa, Tini, Nicki Nicole, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Myke Towers, Marc Anthony, Olga Tai±on, Sofia Reyes, Peso Pluma, Pepe Aguilar, Calibre 50, Marshmello and Yandel.
Nominations
Peso Pluma leads the nominees with 21 nominations. Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera follow with 15 nominations each, while Karol G is nominated for 13 awards. Shakira and Fuerza Regida both have 12 nominations.
The Artist of the Year nominees are: Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Karol G and Peso Pluma.
Mexican cumbia group Los ingeles Azules will receive the Billboard Artistic Trajectory Award, while Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ivy Queen will be honored with the Billboard Icon Award. Colombian singer Karol G will receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award.
