The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards will return Thursday to honor the most popular albums, songs and performers in Latin music.

The 30th annual ceremony will take place at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla., and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Telemundo. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera will host the ceremony, while Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Myke Towers, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Marc Anthony, Sofi­a Reyes and other artists will perform.

Mexican singer and musician Peso Pluma leads the nominees with 21 nominations, including Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Global 200 Latin Artist of The Year.

How to watch

Participants

Bad Bunny will perform a worldwide TV premiere of a new song.

Other performers include El Alfa, Tini, Nicki Nicole, Manuel Turizo, Farruko, Myke Towers, Marc Anthony, Olga Tai±on, Sofi­a Reyes, Peso Pluma, Pepe Aguilar, Calibre 50, Marshmello and Yandel.

Nominations

Peso Pluma leads the nominees with 21 nominations. Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera follow with 15 nominations each, while Karol G is nominated for 13 awards. Shakira and Fuerza Regida both have 12 nominations.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Karol G and Peso Pluma.

Mexican cumbia group Los ingeles Azules will receive the Billboard Artistic Trajectory Award, while Puerto Rican reggaeton star Ivy Queen will be honored with the Billboard Icon Award. Colombian singer Karol G will receive the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award.