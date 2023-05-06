CBS has canceled its action-drama SWAT after six seasons and Fox has axed its sitcom Call Me Kat after three.

"For six seasons, the amazing talents of the SWAT cast led by Shemar Moore , the writers, producers and crew guided by executive producers Shawn Ryan , Andy Dettman and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas brought us compelling, action packed episodes that also addressed important social issues and contributed to the success of our primetime line up," CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said in a statement Friday.

"We sincerely thank them for their incredible work and passion and also thank our dedicated fans who tuned in every week."

The final episode is to air on May 19.

Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Cheyenne Jackson, Kyla Pratt and Julian Gant starred in Kat alongside Leslie Jordan who died last year.

Low ratings for the show are being blamed for its demise.

"We are very proud of Call Me Kat. But, unfortunately, the audience response to it was not as strong as we had hoped. We are thankful for our partnership with Warner Bros. Television, That's Wonderful Productions, Sad Clown Productions, BBC Studios, Mayim Bialik, Jim Parsons and the entire cast and crew for their work and dedication to Call Me Kat," a Fox representative said in a statement.