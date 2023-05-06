The entire season of Yellowstone prequel 1883 will air on Paramount Network for the first time on June 18.

The western premiered in December 2021 exclusively on streaming service Paramount+

A teaser for the broadcast event is expected to air during the MTV Movie and TV Awards Sunday.

The action-drama stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hebert.

Set in the titular year, it follows the Dutton family and various other pioneers as they make the treacherous wagon-train journey from Texas, eventually settling in Montana where their modern-day descendants still maintain an enormous cattle ranch in Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly.

Paramount+ has announced that Yellowstone will end with the upcoming second half of its fifth season.