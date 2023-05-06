Set in the titular year, it follows the Dutton family and various other pioneers as they make the treacherous wagon-train journey from Texas, eventually settling in Montana where their modern-day descendants still maintain an enormous cattle ranch in Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly.
Paramount+ has announced that Yellowstone will end with the upcoming second half of its fifth season.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.