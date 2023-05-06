Country music star Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time is the No. 1 album in the United States for an eighth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Agust D's D-Day, followed by Taylor Swift 's Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions at No. 3, Swift's Midnights at No. 4 and YoungBoy Never Broke Again's Don't Try This at Home at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 7, Luke Combs' Gettin' Old at No. 8, Metro Boomin's Heroes & Villains at No. 9 and Swift's Lover at No. 10.