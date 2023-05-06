Broadway legend Bernadette Peters says she is excited to finally be making her West End debut this fall singing the songs of her late friend and frequent collaborator Stephen Sondheim.

"What could be better than singing Stephen Sondheim's music? I said 'yes' right away.," the two-time Tony Award-winner told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"I'd never done a show in the West End full-run, so that will be new for me and to sing his glorious stuff, his lyrics and music and all of it, I think it's going to be a remarkable experience. I'm really looking forward to it."

The limited engagement of the concert event, Old Friends, is slated to play London's Gielgud Theatre Sept. 16 through Jan. 6. Tony winner Lea Salonga will join Peters in the production, which is being produced by Cameron Mackintosh.

"We went to London and we did a one-night concert for Stephen's foundation [in 2022]. It was remarkable. Dame Judi Dench was in it and Petula Clarke and Imelda Staunton. Now the producer decided to make it a show," said Peters, 75.

Those people won't be in it, but Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford and Jeremy Secomb will be.

Sondheim -- whose classic stage shows include West Side Story, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Follies and Company -- died in 2021 at the age of 91.

Peters will be seen later this month in the Apple TV+ dramedy series, High Desert, opposite Patricia Arquette.