South Korean boy band BTS is back with new music.

The K-pop group released a single and music video for the song "The Planet" on Friday.

BTS recorded "The Planet" for the forthcoming animated series Bastions, which will stream on Crunchyroll.

"The Planet" video shows the characters of Bastions sing and dance to BTS.

Bastions is produced by Thymos Media and will air on the Korean network SBS. The series follows a group of rookie superheroes who compete for popularity and take on global crises.

"BTS is expected to provide an overwhelming sense of immersion to the emotions and action scenes of the series by singing the theme song in perfect harmony," Thymos Media previously said in a statement to Deadline.

BTS is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS member Suga released the solo album D-Day under the name Agust D in April.