Taylor Lautner says his vows in a new video from his wedding to Taylor Dome.

The 31-year-old actor shared the video Thursday while celebrating six months of marriage to Dome, whose married name is now also Taylor Lautner

"Six months down, forever to go," Lautner captioned the post.

The video features footage from Lautner and Dome's wedding at Epoch Estate Wines outside Paso Robles, Calif., in November.

"Taylor Renee, you are my best friend in this entire world," Lautner said in his vows.

"I cannot ever picture a day without you, and I will thank God until my last day on earth that he chose me, Taylor Lautner , of all people, to give me Taylor Lautner ," he added with a laugh at their shared name.

Dome told Vogue at the time that the wedding felt like a "fairytale."

"Everything was so beautiful -- I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything. As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe we are actually doing this!' We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect," she said.

Lautner and Dome got engaged in November 2021.

Lautner is best known for playing Jacob Black in the Twilight films. He has since starred on the TV series Cuckoo and Scream Queens.