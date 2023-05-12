Garrett Hedlund is back with new music.

The 38-year-old singer and actor released a surprise single and music video for the song "Day One" on Friday ahead of Mother's Day.

The video features photos and videos of different moms with their kids, including country music star Faith Hill and her three daughters.

"Thank you to everyone who shared their 'Day One' moments with me," Hedlund wrote on Instagram. "I'm so happy to have so many of you involved in this small tribute to the biggest person in all of our lives -- mom."

"Keep on sharing your beautiful memories, choose Day One as the soundtrack, and tag me. Love you all. Happy Mother's Day," he said.

The cover art for "Day One" features a photo of Hedlund's mom holding him as a baby.

Hedlund has a two-year-old son, Rhodes, with his ex-partner, actress Emma Roberts.

As an actor, Hedlund is known for starring in the 2010 film Tron: Legacy. He most recently played Mitch Keller on the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, created by Taylor Sheridan.