South Korean singer Suga is teasing his new single.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS, shared a poster Tuesday for the song "People Pt. 2" featuring IU.

The poster shows Suga playing a chord on a keyboard in a recording studio. The singer will release "People Pt. 2" on Friday.

"People Pt. 2" is a pre-release single from Suga's forthcoming debut solo album, D-Day. Suga will release the full album under the name Agust D on April 21.

In addition to the album, Suga is working on the new documentary Suga: Road to D-Day, which is "coming soon" to Disney+. The film will explore Suga's career as a solo artist.

Disney+ released a teaser trailer for Suga: Road to D-Day in March that shows Suga take viewers on a road trip across multiple cities.

Suga made his solo debut with the mixtape Agust D in 2016 and released a second mixtape, D-2, in 2020.

The singer will launch a solo tour as Agust D on April 26.

BTS also consists of Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.