Ballerina will open in theaters in summer 2024.

Lionsgate has set a June 7, 2024, release date for the John Wick spinoff film.

Ballerina takes place between the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum (2019) and John Wick: Chapter 4, released in March. The film centers on Rooney (Ana de Armas), a ballerina seeking revenge on her family's killers.

Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves will reprise their roles as Winston Scott and John Wick, respectively. In addition, late actor Lance Reddick appears as his John Wick character, Charon.

Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus and Catalina Sandino Moreno also have roles.

The official release date follows John Wick: Chapter 4 surpassing $250 million at the worldwide box office as of Monday.

Ballerina is written by Shay Hatten and directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Live Free or Die Hard), with John Wick director Chad Stahelski as producer. The John Wick franchise is created by Derek Kolstad.

De Armas is known for starring in Knives Out, No Time to Die and Blonde.