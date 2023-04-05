Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588

-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649

-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827

-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856

-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887

-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908

-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916

-- Singer/actor Gale Storm in 1922

-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 97)

-- Impressionist/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937

-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 82)

-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 80)

-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 77)

-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949

-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 71)

-- Rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 59)

-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 50)

-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 47)

-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 41)

-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 34)