Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- English philosopher Thomas Hobbes in 1588-- Elihu Yale, namesake of Yale University, in 1649-- English physician Joseph Lister, who introduced antiseptic surgery, in 1827-- Educator Booker T. Washington in 1856-- Physicist Hedwig Kohn in 1887-- Actor Spencer Tracy in 1900-- Actor Bette Davis in 1908-- Actor Gregory Peck in 1916-- Singer\/actor Gale Storm in 1922-- Filmmaker Roger Corman in 1926 (age 97)-- Impressionist\/actor Frank Gorshin in 1933-- Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell in 1937-- Actor Michael Moriarty in 1941 (age 82)-- Actor Max Gail in 1943 (age 80)-- Actor Jane Asher in 1946 (age 77)-- Astronaut Judith Resnik in 1949-- Actor Mitch Pileggi in 1952 (age 71)-- Rapper Christopher Reid in 1964 (age 59)-- Singer Pharrell Williams in 1973 (age 50)-- Actor Sterling K. Brown in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Hayley Atwell in 1982 (age 41)-- Actor Lily James in 1989 (age 34)