Disney+ announced a streaming series based on the Witch Mountain movies on Monday. Bryce Dallas Howard will star.

The film series entails 1975's Escape to Witch Mountain, 1978's Return to Witch Mountain, 1982's Beyond Witch Mountain and 2009's Race to Witch Mountain starring Dwayne Johnson . A 1985 remake of Escape aired on television and starred a young Elisabeth Moss

Alexander Key's 1968 novel Escape to Witch Mountain was the basis for the series. Key also wrote a book for Return published in 1978.

The series centers around psychic siblings on the run from villains who'd like to use their powers for nefarious purposes.

Isabel Gravitt stars as Tia, one of the psychic children. Instead of her brother Tony, the Disney+ series introduced Ben (Levi Miller) as another teen with psychic abilities.

Howard will play Tia's mother, Audrey. Bianca "b" Norwood and Jackson Kelly play Tia and Ben's friends.

Disney+ has also developed streaming series based on the studio's Willow, The Santa Clause and Mighty Ducks series as well as Star Wars and Marvel films. The upcoming series Shrunk is also based on their Honey, I Shrunk the Kids films.

Howard directed episodes of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett but the announcement does not indicate whether she will direct episodes of Witch Mountain too. Augustine Frizzell is directing the pilot.