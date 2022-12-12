Paramount+ and MTV announced four new expansions of RuPaul's Drag Race on Monday. New editions set in Brazil, Germany and Mexico are coming along with Global All Stars.

The regional editions of Drag Race will air on MTV and Paramount+ in their territories. Global All Stars will stream worldwide on Paramount+.

Brazil, Mexico and Germany join other international editions of Drag Race in Britain, Australia, Italy, Canada, Holland, Spain and more.

A third season of Celebrity Drag Race is also coming to VH1 in 2023. Paramount+ currently streams past seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race and Drag Race: Untucked.

In RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul hosts a competition in which drag performers compete in challenges. All Stars seasons pit fan favorites and winners from previous seasons in new challenges.