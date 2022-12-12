Hulu released the trailer for the docuseries Stolen Youth: Inside the Sarah Lawrence Cult on Monday. The series premieres Feb. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry Ray stayed with his daughter, Talia, in her college dorm at Sarah Lawrence College starting in 2010. In 2019, a New Yorker article investigated Ray's influence over Talia's classmates, and he was convicted of sex trafficking, extortion, conspiracy, money laundering, forced labor and racketeering on April 6, 2022.

The docuseries interviewed Sarah Lawrence students who fell under Ray's influence. They describe his presentation of a "Quest for Potential" philosophy, and how he isolated individuals to convert them to his way of thinking.

Cell phone videos of physical assaults and crying fits are intercut with descriptions of drugging, sleep deprivation and sexual abuse. Talia graduated in 2013 but Larry continued manipulating Sarah Lawrence students.

Zach Heinzerling directed Stolen Youth.