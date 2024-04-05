Bruno Mars will headline the grand opening of Intuit Dome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organizers announced Friday that Mars, a 14-time Grammy-winning singer, will play back-to-back shows Aug. 15 and 16 at the new arena in Inglewood, Calif.

Tickets go on sale April 11 at 1 p.m. EDT.

Intuit Dome will be the new home of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, beginning with the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Clippers presently share Crypto.com Arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"We are thrilled Bruno Mars will open Intuit Dome," Halo Sports and Entertainment CEO Gillian Zucker said in a statement. "Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance that is worthy of this moment, and will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows."

Mars is known for such singles as "Uptown Funk," "24K Magic" and "That's What I Like." He last released An Evening with Silk Sonic, a collaborative album with Anderson .Paak under the name Silk Sonic, in 2021.

Sebastian Maniscalco, Phil Whickham and Brandon Lake, Twenty One Pilots, Usher, Weezer and Billy Joel will perform at Intuit Dome following its grand opening.