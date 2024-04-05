Sunday's main event will feature a matchup between Rhodes and Reigns, who will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
Other highlights include Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch challenging Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship title, and Bayley taking on former ally Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship.
