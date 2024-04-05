Howard plays Elly Conway, the "reclusive cat-loving author of a series of bestselling espionage novels about the impossibly glamorous secret agent Argylle (Cavill), who's on a mission to unravel a nefarious spy syndicate."
"When Elly, with the help of feline-hating real-life spy Aidan (Rockwell), discovers that her story mirrors the actions of an actual spy organization, a dangerous game of cat and mouse ensues," an official synopsis reads.
