The romantic comedy Bros won the GLAAD Media Award for Best Film -- Wide Release at a ceremony in New York Saturday.

The Inspection earned the honor for Best Film -- Limited Release, while Framing Agnes picked up the prize for Best Documentary, What We Do in the Shadows was voted Best Comedy Series, and 9-1-1: Lone Star was named Best Drama Series.

A League of Their Own won the Best New Series statuette and The White Lotus scored the Best Anthology or Limited Series award.

Dancing with the Stars won for Best Reality Show -- Competition and Dino Ranch won for Best Children's Program.