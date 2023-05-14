Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $60.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $13 million, followed by Book Club: The Next Chapter at No. 3 with $6.5 million, Evil Dead Rise at No. 4 $3.7 million, and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Hypnotic at No. 6 with $2.4 million, John Wick: Chapter 4 with $1.9 million at No. 7, Love Again with $1.6 million at No. 8, Air with $768,000 at No. 9, and Dungeons & Dragons at No. 10 with $741,000.