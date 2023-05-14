Sunday's Google Doodle features clay sculptures of several animals celebrating Mother's Day with their offspring as babies, then as adults.

The slideshow of creations by Celine You depicts a hen, an octopus, and a lioness with their kids at different ages.

Festooned with flowers, it includes the message, "Happy Mother's Day!"

The holiday has been traditionally held in May since the early 20th century in the United States.

It honors matriarchs with special meals, gestures of appreciation, and gifts such as flowers and cards.