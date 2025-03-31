Netflix announced casting details for its upcoming series I Will Find You, which was inspired by a Harlan Coben novel.

The streamer said Tuesday that the show will star Britt Lower (Severance), Milo Ventimiglia (This is Us), Logan Browning (Dear White People) and Erin Richards (The Crown).

"The cast we've assembled is nothing short of phenomenal. Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own," said showrunner Robert Hull. "The fact we've somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan's storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix."

The actors join previously announced star Sam Worthington (Avatar), who portrays David Burroughs, a man wrongly convicted of murdering his son.

"But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David must embark on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair," an official synopsis reads.

A release date has not yet been announced.