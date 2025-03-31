"The cast we've assembled is nothing short of phenomenal. Any one of these incredible artists would be a dream on their own," said showrunner Robert Hull. "The fact we've somehow drawn them all in is a testament to the power of Harlan's storytelling and the incredible support of everyone at Netflix."
The actors join previously announced star Sam Worthington (Avatar), who portrays David Burroughs, a man wrongly convicted of murdering his son.
"But when he receives word that his son may actually be alive, David must embark on a truth-finding mission that leads him out of prison and into a world of deceit and despair," an official synopsis reads.
