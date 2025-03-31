Netflix is previewing Season 7 of anthology series Black Mirror, which arrives on the streamer April 10.

The clip that was released Monday unveils a title for and glimpses into each of the upcoming six episodes.

"Common People" stars Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross. Jones portrays Amanda, a teacher who nearly dies, but her husband (O'Dowd) discovers "a high-tech system that will keep her alive -- but at a cost," an official synopsis reads.

The commercial shows Amanda regurgitating advertisements at random moments.

"Bete Noire" stars Siena Kelly as Maria, a woman who is disturbed upon seeing someone she went to high school with (Rosy McEwen) after several years.

Emma Corrin, Issa Rae and Awkwafina star in "Hotel Reverie," which shows Brandy (Rae) filming "an unusually immersive high-tech remake of a vintage romanic movie," the episode description reads.

Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson appear in "USS Callister: Into Infinity," which continues a storyline that began during Season 4.

"We've done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history," said creator Charlie Brooker . "Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of 'em alive. I'm growing as a human."

The upcoming season will also feature Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, Michael Workeye, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Billy Magnussen, Paul G. Raymond, and Harriet Walter.

"It's back to basics in many ways," Brooker said. "They're all sci-fi stories -- there's definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There's definitely some disturbing content in it."