'Black Mirror' Season 7 includes 'Hotel Reverie,' starring Issa Rae
UPI News Service, 03/31/2025
Netflix is previewing Season 7 of anthology series Black Mirror, which arrives on the streamer April 10.
The clip that was released Monday unveils a title for and glimpses into each of the upcoming six episodes.
"Common People" stars Rashida Jones, Chris O'Dowd and Tracee Ellis Ross. Jones portrays Amanda, a teacher who nearly dies, but her husband (O'Dowd) discovers "a high-tech system that will keep her alive -- but at a cost," an official synopsis reads.
The commercial shows Amanda regurgitating advertisements at random moments.
"Bete Noire" stars Siena Kelly as Maria, a woman who is disturbed upon seeing someone she went to high school with (Rosy McEwen) after several years.
"We've done a sequel for the first time in Black Mirror history," said creator Charlie Brooker. "Normally, I kill off all the characters at the end of an episode, [but] I kept some of 'em alive. I'm growing as a human."
The upcoming season will also feature Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson, Michael Workeye, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile, Billy Magnussen, Paul G. Raymond, and Harriet Walter.
"It's back to basics in many ways," Brooker said. "They're all sci-fi stories -- there's definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There's definitely some disturbing content in it."
