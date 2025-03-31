Apple TV+ released the first still image from Chief of War, a new drama starring Jason Momoa, who also executive produces and writes for the series.

Chief of War, co-created by Momoa and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, tells the true story of a warrior named Ka'iana (Momoa) during the unification and subsequent colonization of the Hawaiian islands around the turn of the 18th century.

The cast also includes Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka and Te Kohe Tuhaka.

Showrunner Doug Jung also executive produces alongside Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Andrew Mendoza.

The first two episodes of Chief of War will premiere Aug. 1 on Apple TV+, with the remaining six episodes dropping over the ensuing Fridays through Sept. 19.