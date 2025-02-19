A24 is teasing Bring Her Back, a new horror film from Talk to Me directors Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou.

"A brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother," an official synopsis reads.

The preview, released Wednesday, begins with a cat frightened by a sudden noise in an otherwise quiet home.

"Let me out," the screen reads.

Viewers hear a woman screaming, "he's gonna bring her back" toward the preview's end.