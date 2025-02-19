Disney+ released the trailer for Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip on Wednesday. The film premieres March 28 on the streaming service.

The adaptation of the Judith Viorst children's book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day chronicles a disastrous family road trip. The Garcia family takes an RV to Mexico for spring break.

Alexander Garcia (Thom Nemer) believes the calamities are the cause of a cursed idol. His parents (Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia), grandparents (Cheech Marin, Rose Portillo) and sister (Paulina Chavez) are along for the ride.

Harvey Guillen plays a roadside clerk. Cristo Fernandez and Michelle Buteau also have roles. Explosions and a skunk are among the disasters the Garcias face on the road.

The book was previously adapted as a movie starring Jennifer Garner and Steve Carell in 2014. Matt Lopez adapted the book and Marvin Lemus directs.