Bradley Whitford has joined the cast of the AMC series Parish.

AMC said in a press release Wednesday that Whitford, 62, will have a recurring role in the new drama, formerly known as The Driver.

Whitford joins previously announced cast members Giancarlo Esposito, Zachary Momoh, Paula Malcolmson, Skeet Ulrich, Bonnie Mbuil, Ivan Mbakop, Arica Himmel, Dax Rey and Amanda Brugel.

Parish follows Gracian "Gray" Parish (Esposito), a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer a New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports.

Whitford plays Anton, the charming and intelligent face of industrial business in Louisiana who covertly heads a criminal organization. His dispute with a Zimbabwean human trafficking ring puts him at direct odds with Parish.

Parish is in production in New Orleans and will premiere on AMC and AMC+ in 2023.

The show is created by Sunu Gonera and Danny Brocklehurst and is a remake of Brocklehurst and Jim Poyser's British series. Theo Travers serves as showrunner.

Whitford is known for playing Josh Lyman on the NBC series The West Wing. He now stars as Joseph Lawrence on the Hulu series The Handmaid's Tale, which returned for a fifth season this month.