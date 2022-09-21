Roku has announced three new cast members for Die Hart Season 2.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that John Cena Ben Schwartz and Paula Pell will join Kevin Hart in the new season of the comedy series, Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

In addition, Nathalie Emmanuel will reprise her role of Jordan King in Season 2.

Die Hart is an action-hero spoof series starring Hart as a fictionalized version of himself. Season 2 will follow Kevin (Hart) as he tries to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time.

"He's a developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won't know what's coming next. But Kevin's myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past," an official description reads.

Kevin must team up with Jordan (Emmanuel), his favorite co-star, Andre (Schwartz), his over-eager assistant, Cynthia (Pell), Andre's mom, and Mr. 206 (Cena), a legendary Hollywood stuntman, in order to survive.

Die Hart is produced by Hart's Hartbeat banner, with Tripper Clancy as writer and Eric Appel as director.

"The next installment of Die Hart certainly deserves the added -er," Roku Channel head of scripted originals Colin Davis said. "The set has been filled with non-stop laughter from this concoction of comedy talent, and it's just the latest example of our incredible creative relationship and growing partnership with Hartbeat."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Production on Season 2 is underway in Atlanta, Ga.