Peacock has announced the guests for The Amber Ruffin Show Season 3 premiere.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that former first lady and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter, writer and advocate Chelsea Clinton , will appear in the new episode.

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton joined host Amber Ruffin in a teaser for the Season 3 premiere.

"The Amber Ruffin Show is coming back on Friday, September 30th, and you are never gonna believe who my guests are gonna be! Hillary and Chelsea Clinton!" Ruffin says. "Can you stand it? They're so excited, they got here early!"

Season 3 will premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock. Additional episodes will air Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and 11, and Dec. 16, with guests to be announced at a later date.

The Amber Ruffin Show features Ruffin's "smart and silly take" on the week's news.

"I can't wait to fans of The Amber Ruffin Show to see what we have in store for them this fall," writer and executive producer Jenny Hagel previously said. "We've got more silly sketches, more smart commentary, more surprise celebrity guests, and more jokes that will make you laugh until tequila comes out of your nose."

Ruffin, an actress and comedian who came to fame as a writer on Late Night with Seth Meyers, executive produces the show with Hagel, Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.