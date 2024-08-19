Girl Meets World, Boy Meets World and Gravity Falls alum Danielle Fishel has revealed she is battling breast cancer.

Fishel, 43, broke the news on Monday's edition of Pod Meets World, the re-watch podcast she co-hosts with her former co-stars Rider Strong and Will Friedle

"I was recently diagnosed with DCIS, which stands for ductal carcinoma in situ, which is a form of breast cancer," Fishel said.

"It is very, very, very early. It's technically stage zero. To be specific, just because I like too much information all the time, I was diagnosed with high-grade DCIS with micro-invasion," the actress added. "I'm going to be fine. I'm having surgery to remove it. I'm going to be on some follow-up treatment. I've had to make a lot of decisions over the last couple of days."

Fishel said she hopes her story inspires listeners to go for mammograms in an effort to catch and treat the disease in its early stages.

The actress and her husband Jensen Karp have two sons: Adler, 5, and Keaton, 3.