The Matt Damon-Casey Affleck heist movie, The Instigators, is the No. 1 streaming movie in the United States, while the fourth and final season of the time-travel drama, The Umbrella Academy, is the top online TV show.

The rankings released Monday are based on data collected by ReelGood.com for the week of Aug. 11.

Top 10 movies

1. The Instigators (Apple TV+)

2. The Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Hulu)

3. The Bikeriders (Peacock)

4. Deadpool 2 (Disney+)

5. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (Netflix)

6. Twister (Max)

7. Challengers (MGM+)

8. If (Paramount+)

9. Deadpool (Disney+)

10. Wicked Little Letters (Netflix)

Top TV Shows

1. The Umbrella Academy (Netflix)

2. A Good Girl's Guide to Murder (Netflix)

3. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

4. House of the Dragon (Max)

5. Industry (Max)

6. Bad Monkey (Apple TV+)

7. Time Bandits (Apple TV+)

8. The Bear (Hulu)

9. Evil (Paramount+)

10. Batman: Caped Crusader (Prime Video)